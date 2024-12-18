Logitech MX Keys Mini drops to a new all-time low price, now 23% off

The MX Keys lineup of keyboards is not the most affordable out there, but thanks to a new deal, you can save 23% on the Logitech MX Keys Mini, the compact variant of the MX Keys. The deal brings the price of this wireless keyboard to just $77.30.

The Logitech MX Keys is a tenkeyless wireless keyboard with a smart backlight that automatically turns on when you bring your hands to it. Also, it has a sensor that adjusts the backlight brightness to your environment, further saving the battery life. Speaking of battery life, Logitech promises up to 10 days with the backlight on or up to 5 months with the backlight off. You can recharge the keyboard with a bundled USB-C cable.

The MX Keys keyboard connects via Bluetooth or the Bolt receiver (not included). It also has three built-in profiles, allowing you to switch between different devices with a single key press. You may also find useful additional keys, such as voice input, mic mute/unmute, emoji, and more (you can remap them in the Options+ app on Windows and Mac).

Finally, Logitech will give you a one-month free Adobe Creative Cloud subscription with each keyboard.

Logitech MX Keys Mini Graphite - $77.30% | 23% on Amazon US

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals.

