Save 31% on Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller, now at all-time low price

Microsoft's standard Xbox Wireless Controllers are great gaming devices that offer great ergonomics and longevity for everyone. However, if you want something more special and feature-rich for gaming on PC or Xbox, the standard Xbox Controller won't cut it. For you, Microsoft has the Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller, which is now available with a big 31% discount.

The Xbox Elite 2 Wireless Controller usually costs $179.99, but right now, you can get it for $124. For this price, you get a black gamepad with several additional features, like tension-adjustable sticks, trigger locks, three custom profiles, swappable thumbsticks and D-pad, four paddle buttons, and a rechargeable battery.

In the box, the gamepad comes with three sets of sticks, two sets of paddles, two D-pads, a thumbstick adjustment tool, a dock, a USB-C cable, and a carrying case—pretty much everything you need for real elite experience on PC or Xbox. You can also customize and remap your controller with the Xbox Accessories app on your computer or console.

The Xbox Elite 2 Wireless Gaming Controller works up to 40 hours on a single charge, and you can connect it to your Xbox, computer, or mobile devices via Bluetooth, Xbox Wireless, or a USB cable.

Xbox Elite 2 Wireless Gaming Controller Black - $124 | 31% off on Amazon US

The white Core version is also available at its lowest price, allowing everyone to get their hands on this controller for $97.99.

Xbox Elite 2 Wireless Gaming Controller Core White - $97.99 | 10% off on Amazon US

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.