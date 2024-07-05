Microsoft releases new firmware to fix non-working USB-C ports in the Surface Pro 7+

Microsoft has fully released a new firmware update for the Surface Pro 7+, its business-focused Windows tablet. The main part of the July 2024 release is a fix for the bug breaking USB-C ports after booting into the operating system. After applying the latest update, the USB-C port in your Surface Pro 7+ should start working properly again.

Note that this update is not applicable to the regular Surface Pro 7.

Here is the official changelog:

The following update is available for Surface Pro 7+ devices running Windows 10 October 2022 Update, Version 22H2, or greater. Improvements and fixes: Addresses data collection regulatory requirements and updates the consent experience for data transmission.

Resolves an issue that prevented the device from using the USB-C functionality after the system had booted.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Surface - Firmware - 14.300.139.0 Surface System Aggregator - Firmware Surface - System - 6.214.10.0 Surface Integration Service - System devices Surface - System - 10.105.10.0 Surface System Telemetry Driver - System devices

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Pro 7+

Surface Pro 7+ LTE Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 22H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer Update Size 1.1GB (manual installation only) Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps to install. There are also no known issues or bugs.

To get the latest Surface firmware update, head to Settings > Windows Update and click "Check for updates." You can also get it in the form of a manual install package from the official Surface Support website.

The Surface Pro 7+ will remain supported until January 15, 2027. After that date, Microsoft will stop releasing firmware updates, new drivers, security patches, and other changes. Windows, however, may continue receiving updates and new features on the Surface Pro 7+.