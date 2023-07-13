Save $75 on the Microsoft Audio Dock

Last October, Microsoft announced the Presenter+ and Audio Dock accessories at its Surface event. The Microsoft Audio Dock launched with an MSRP of $249.99 but now, the company is offering it at $75 less so it’ll cost $174.99.

For those unaware of the benefits of the Microsoft Audio Dock, Microsoft lists the following items:

Be heard clearly during online meetings Enjoy exceptional voice capture and reduced background sound thanks to dual forward-facing, noise-reducing microphones.

Join the conversation when you’re ready Quickly join a meeting and raise your hand to participate with the integrated Microsoft Teams button.

Multi-dimensional sound for music and meetings Built-in Omnisonic® speakers deliver premium audio quality for any task during your day with 15-watt woofer and 5-watt tweeters. Control your listening experience with built-in volume up and down and pause and play.

Never hear 'you're on mute' again Integrated mute control with status light ensures you don't get caught talking to yourself.

Compatible with the apps you use today Enjoy exceptional performance with online meeting and streaming apps.Footnote

Certified for Microsoft Teams Microsoft Audio Dock achieves high-quality voice and audio specifications and testing standards, with integrated app controls for an enhanced, reliable experience.



Some of the benefits of buying the Microsoft Audio Dock directly from Microsoft include 2-3 day shipping with no minimum purchase requirement, free returns of up to 30 days if the product is kept in like-new condition with original packaging and one-to-one Microsoft support.

Of course, if you don't mind, you can buy the product in new condition from a third-party seller on Amazon then you can get it for $116.14 (54% off). You can find links below for both purchase options.

