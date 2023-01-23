Specs Appeal: Here is how 2023 MacBook Pros compare with the previous models

The 2023 MacBook Pro lineup

Apple started the new year with a hefty update for its Mac lineup. The company announced an updated Mac mini (you can see how the new model compares to the previous generation in our dedicated Specs Appeal), a duo of new processors, and refreshed MacBook Pros to run those chips. There is also a new HomePod, but let's be honest, who cares?

Unlike the first-gen M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pros, the 2023 models do not offer the same-level performance boost or redesign. Therefore, some users will think twice before pulling the trigger on the latest models. The 2021 lineup still provides incredible power and impressive displays, so purchasing the now-cheaper previous generation might be a better choice. This article will help those on the verge of buying Apple's pro-grade laptops compare two generations and pinpoint their differences to decide if it is worth spending more.

The 2023 MacBook Pro lineup

Here are the key changes summed up in a list:

  • More Power. The new MacBook Pros feature Apple's latest M2 Pro and M2 Max processors built using "a second-generation 5nm process." These chips deliver about 40% faster image processing in Photoshop (when compared with M1 Pro) and 25% faster code compiling in Xcode. The M2 Max has a larger L2 cache and 30% faster graphics.
    The Apple M2 Pro and M2 Max Processors
  • More Memory: you can now spec the laptops with up to 96GB of shared memory.
  • Upgraded Ports: the HDMI port now supports multichannel audio.
  • Upgraded Connectivity: MacBook Pros now support faster Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.
  • Better Battery: the new processors enable one more hour of battery life with the same capacity.
The 2023 MacBook Pro lineup

Other features, such as the chassis, keyboard, display, speakers, etc, have not changed.

2023 MacBook Pro 14 vs 2021 MacBook Pro 14 and 13

2023 MacBook Pro 14 2021 MacBook Pro 14 2021 MacBook Pro 13
Dimensions 0.61x12.31x8.71" 3.5lbs
1.55x31.26x22.12cm 1.6kg		 0.61x11.97x8.36" 3lbs
1.56x30.41x21.24cm 1.4kg
Display 14.2" mini-LED Liquid Retina XDR
3024 x 1964, 1000 / 1600 nits brightness, P3
True Tone, ProMotion 120Hz		 13.3" LED Retina
2560 x 1600, 500 nits brightness, P3
True Tone
CPU

M2 Pro:
Up to 12 CPU cores
Up to 19 GPU cores
16 NPU cores
200GB/s memory

M1 Pro:
Up to 10 CPU cores
Up to 16 GPU cores
16 NPU cores
200GB/s memory

 M2:
8 CPU cores
10 GPU cores
16 NPU cores
100GB/s memory
M2 Max:
12 CPU cores
Up to 38 GPU cores
16 NPU cores
400GB/s memory		 M1 Max:
10 CPU cores
Up to 32 GPU cores
16 NPU cores
400GB/s memory
Memory 16, 32, 64, or 96GB 16, 32, or 64GB 8, 16, or 24GB
Storage 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, or 8TB SSD 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB SSD
Ports

3x Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C
1x HDMI with multichannel audio
1x SDXC card slot
1x high-impedance audio jack
1x MagSafe

 3x Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C
1x HDMI
1x SDXC card slot
1x high-impedance audio jack
1x MagSafe		 2x Thunderbolt / USB-C 4
1x high-impedance audio jack
Wireless Wi-Fi 6E
Bluetooth 5.3		 Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.0
Speakers 6-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio
3-mic studio-quality array		 Stereo speakers
3-mic studio-quality array
Camera 1080p FaceTime HD camera in a display notch 720p FaceTime HD camera
Battery 70Wh
Up to 12h of web
Uo to 18h of Apple TV 		70Wh
Up to 11h of web
Up to 17h of Apple TV		 58.2Wh
Up to 17h of web
Up to 20h of Apple TV
Additional features TouchID

TouchID
TouchBar
Colors Space Gray and Silver
Price $1999+ $1299+

You can purchase the new MacBook Pro 14 with the M2 Pro or M2 Max processors on Amazon, Apple, and other retailers. However, the previous-gen models are still widely available with solid discounts.

2023 MacBook Pro 16 vs 2021 MacBook Pro 16

2023 MacBook Pro 16 2021 MacBook Pro 16
Dimensions 0.66 x 14.01 x 9.77" 4.7lbs
1.68 x 35.57 x 24.81cm 2.15kg
Display 16.2" mini-LED Liquid Retina XDR, 3456 x 2234
1000 / 1600 nits brightness, P3, TrueTone
ProMotion 120Hz
CPU M2 Pro:
12-core CPU
19-core GPU
16 NPU cores
200GB/s memory		 M2 Max:
12-core CPU
38-core GPU
16 NPU cores
400GB/s memory		 M1 Pro:
10-core CPU
16-core GPU
16 NPU cores
200GB/s memory		 M1 Max:
10-core CPU
32-core GPU
16 NPU cores
400GB/s memory
Memory 16, 32, 64, or 96GB shared memory 16, 32, or 64GB shared memory
Storage 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, or 8TB SSD
Ports 3x Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C
1x HDMI with multichannel audio
1x SDXC card slot
1x high-impedance audio jack
1x MagSafe		 3x Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C
1x HDMI
1x SDXC card slot
1x high-impedance audio jack
1x MagSafe
Wireless Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0
Speakers 6-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio, 3-mic studio-quality array
Camera 1080p FaceTime HD camera
Battery 100Wh
Up to 15h of web
Up to 22h of Apple TV 		100W
Up to 14h of web
Up to 21h of Apple TV
Additional features TouchID
Colors Space Gray and Silver
Price

$2499+

The 2023 MacBook Pro with the M2 Pro and M2 Max processors is available on Amazon, Apple, and other retailers with a starting price of $2499. Like the 14-inch MacBook Pro, the 2021 model is available with discounts (up to $400 off).

Those using M1 Pro or M1 Max-based MacBooks probably should not waste their money upgrading to the newest models (unless you feel like your current device is underpowered). As for the customers upgrading from the older Intel-based MacBooks, picking the previous M1-based generation might look like a better deal due to the lack of significant physical and performance upgrades. However, if $200-400 does not matter that much to you, purchasing the latest generation is unlikely to spark buyer's remorse. These great (albeit expensive) laptops will deliver a fantastic experience for years to come.

Macbooks running macOS Ventura
