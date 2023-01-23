Specs Appeal: Here is how 2023 MacBook Pros compare with the previous models

Apple started the new year with a hefty update for its Mac lineup. The company announced an updated Mac mini (you can see how the new model compares to the previous generation in our dedicated Specs Appeal), a duo of new processors, and refreshed MacBook Pros to run those chips. There is also a new HomePod, but let's be honest, who cares?
Unlike the first-gen M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pros, the 2023 models do not offer the same-level performance boost or redesign. Therefore, some users will think twice before pulling the trigger on the latest models. The 2021 lineup still provides incredible power and impressive displays, so purchasing the now-cheaper previous generation might be a better choice. This article will help those on the verge of buying Apple's pro-grade laptops compare two generations and pinpoint their differences to decide if it is worth spending more.
Here are the key changes summed up in a list:
- More Power. The new MacBook Pros feature Apple's latest M2 Pro and M2 Max processors built using "a second-generation 5nm process." These chips deliver about 40% faster image processing in Photoshop (when compared with M1 Pro) and 25% faster code compiling in Xcode. The M2 Max has a larger L2 cache and 30% faster graphics.
- More Memory: you can now spec the laptops with up to 96GB of shared memory.
- Upgraded Ports: the HDMI port now supports multichannel audio.
- Upgraded Connectivity: MacBook Pros now support faster Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.
- Better Battery: the new processors enable one more hour of battery life with the same capacity.
Other features, such as the chassis, keyboard, display, speakers, etc, have not changed.
2023 MacBook Pro 14 vs 2021 MacBook Pro 14 and 13
|2023 MacBook Pro 14
|2021 MacBook Pro 14
|2021 MacBook Pro 13
|Dimensions
|0.61x12.31x8.71" 3.5lbs
1.55x31.26x22.12cm 1.6kg
|0.61x11.97x8.36" 3lbs
1.56x30.41x21.24cm 1.4kg
|Display
|14.2" mini-LED Liquid Retina XDR
3024 x 1964, 1000 / 1600 nits brightness, P3
True Tone, ProMotion 120Hz
|13.3" LED Retina
2560 x 1600, 500 nits brightness, P3
True Tone
|CPU
|
M2 Pro:
|
M1 Pro:
|M2:
8 CPU cores
10 GPU cores
16 NPU cores
100GB/s memory
|
M2 Max:
12 CPU cores
Up to 38 GPU cores
16 NPU cores
400GB/s memory
|M1 Max:
10 CPU cores
Up to 32 GPU cores
16 NPU cores
400GB/s memory
|Memory
|16, 32, 64, or 96GB
|16, 32, or 64GB
|8, 16, or 24GB
|Storage
|512GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, or 8TB SSD
|256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB SSD
|Ports
|
3x Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C
|3x Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C
1x HDMI
1x SDXC card slot
1x high-impedance audio jack
1x MagSafe
|2x Thunderbolt / USB-C 4
1x high-impedance audio jack
|Wireless
|Wi-Fi 6E
Bluetooth 5.3
|Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.0
|Speakers
|6-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio
3-mic studio-quality array
|Stereo speakers
3-mic studio-quality array
|Camera
|1080p FaceTime HD camera in a display notch
|720p FaceTime HD camera
|Battery
|70Wh
Up to 12h of web
Uo to 18h of Apple TV
|70Wh
Up to 11h of web
Up to 17h of Apple TV
|58.2Wh
Up to 17h of web
Up to 20h of Apple TV
|Additional features
|TouchID
|
TouchID
|Colors
|Space Gray and Silver
|Price
|$1999+
|$1299+
You can purchase the new MacBook Pro 14 with the M2 Pro or M2 Max processors on Amazon, Apple, and other retailers. However, the previous-gen models are still widely available with solid discounts.
2023 MacBook Pro 16 vs 2021 MacBook Pro 16
|2023 MacBook Pro 16
|2021 MacBook Pro 16
|Dimensions
|0.66 x 14.01 x 9.77" 4.7lbs
1.68 x 35.57 x 24.81cm 2.15kg
|Display
|16.2" mini-LED Liquid Retina XDR, 3456 x 2234
1000 / 1600 nits brightness, P3, TrueTone
ProMotion 120Hz
|CPU
|
M2 Pro:
12-core CPU
19-core GPU
16 NPU cores
200GB/s memory
|
M2 Max:
12-core CPU
38-core GPU
16 NPU cores
400GB/s memory
|M1 Pro:
10-core CPU
16-core GPU
16 NPU cores
200GB/s memory
|M1 Max:
10-core CPU
32-core GPU
16 NPU cores
400GB/s memory
|Memory
|16, 32, 64, or 96GB shared memory
|16, 32, or 64GB shared memory
|Storage
|512GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, or 8TB SSD
|Ports
|3x Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C
1x HDMI with multichannel audio
1x SDXC card slot
1x high-impedance audio jack
1x MagSafe
|3x Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C
1x HDMI
1x SDXC card slot
1x high-impedance audio jack
1x MagSafe
|Wireless
|Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0
|Speakers
|6-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio, 3-mic studio-quality array
|Camera
|1080p FaceTime HD camera
|Battery
|100Wh
Up to 15h of web
Up to 22h of Apple TV
|100W
Up to 14h of web
Up to 21h of Apple TV
|Additional features
|TouchID
|Colors
|Space Gray and Silver
|Price
|
$2499+
The 2023 MacBook Pro with the M2 Pro and M2 Max processors is available on Amazon, Apple, and other retailers with a starting price of $2499. Like the 14-inch MacBook Pro, the 2021 model is available with discounts (up to $400 off).
Those using M1 Pro or M1 Max-based MacBooks probably should not waste their money upgrading to the newest models (unless you feel like your current device is underpowered). As for the customers upgrading from the older Intel-based MacBooks, picking the previous M1-based generation might look like a better deal due to the lack of significant physical and performance upgrades. However, if $200-400 does not matter that much to you, purchasing the latest generation is unlikely to spark buyer's remorse. These great (albeit expensive) laptops will deliver a fantastic experience for years to come.
Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.
1 Comment - Add comment
Advertisement