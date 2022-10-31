Apple's new M2 Pro- and M2 Max-powered MacBook Pros could release in early 2023

Apple is not planning to release any new Macs before this year ends, according to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman.

While Apple originally aimed to release new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros as early as this fall, the company now plans to announce them the first quarter of 2023. This will coincide with the release of macOS Ventura 13.3 and iOS 16.3.

The new MacBook Pros will not see any cosmetic changes from the current 2021 models but will sport new M2 Pro and M2 Max processors. The M2 Max will have 12 CPU cores, up from 10, and have its top graphics option increase from 32 cores to 38.

"Apple has rarely launched new products in January or February during recent years, so I’d expect the new Macs to be announced by the first half of March," Gurman states. "That aligns with the planned ship dates for the corresponding software, but also makes sense in light of Apple’s recent history of launching new Macs during that month, including the Mac Studio this year."

Apple's recent earnings call confirms this, as Apple CEO Tim Cook said that Apple's product lineup is "set ahead of the holidays." Also, Apple’s chief financial officer Luca Maestri said that Apple’s holiday quarter would see revenue growth decelerate compared with the previous period partly because there will be no major MacBook Pro launch like there was in the prior year.

Despite this development, Apple is still hard at work to release new software. Gurman says that iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2, which entered beta testing in the past week, should be released by mid-December.

Source: Bloomberg