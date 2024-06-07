The 32-inch Samsung M70C UHD monitor is now at its lowest price of $362 on Amazon

Are you looking for a monitor that doubles as a TV, then look into the 32-inch Samsung M70C UHD smart computer monitor. Right now, you can get it for just $361.94, that’s 40% down from the $599.99 list price and the lowest it has ever been on Amazon.

Some highlights of this monitor include its adjustable stand with pivot, it’s 32-inches, has a 4K UHD 2160p resolution, and an aspect ratio of 16:9. Other highlights of this product include:

SMART TV APPS: Native streaming apps make it easy to catch up on your shows without a PC and switch between your apps with a mouse; Adaptive Picture & Adaptive Sound+ automatically adjust screen brightness and sound for your environment

OTT CONTENT IN 4K: Use your Smart Monitor as an all-in-one entertainment station; Stream glorious 4K HDR video directly from the native streaming apps in your Smart Monitor; Immerse yourself and get lost in your favorite shows

GAMING HUB: Samsung Gaming Hub is the ultimate home for gaming; Instantly play the biggest games from top streaming partners, with no PC or console needed; Discover new games or replay old favorites all in one place

ERGONOMIC DESIGN: A height adjustable screen that tilts, pivots and swivels for the best angle; Now you can pivot the screen 90 degrees, perfect for viewing long docs; Plus, keep your desk clutter-free with VESA compatible mounting

WORKSPACE: Access and control your PC remotely, or work PC-free with embedded productivity apps; Do it all at once on one screen; Multi View lets you use Microsoft 365 and the Internet browser on the same screen for less switching between apps

SLIMFIT CAMERA: Adjust SlimFit camera for your best angle while Auto Framing keeps you in the center of the frame; Look your best in video apps like Google Meet and unlock potential on a mobile by connecting to Smart Monitor with Samsung DeX

MULTIPLE PORTS: With USB-C, HDMI and USB-A ports, you can connect completely to the Smart Monitor without adapters; Charge your devices, transmit data and make the most out of your multi-screen setup – or do all at once – with 4 available ports

MOBILE CONNECTIVITY: With AirPlay integration, you can wirelessly connect Apple devices to the Smart Monitor and view on a bigger screen; Enjoy your content from an iPhone, iPad and Mac on the Smart Monitor and mirror apps, docs and websites

BUILT-IN IoT HUB: The Smart Monitor lets you live comfortably with the SmartThings App, an all-in-one hub for your smart home devices; Turn off your lights, adjust your thermostat and more all without leaving your seat

MY CONTENTS: Start every day with a friendly greeting; The Smart Monitor's new My Contents Feature automatically shows you the personalized content you want; See your photos, weather and more at a glance, without lifting a finger

While this product is not marked as an Amazon Choice like many other deals we feature on Neowin, it does have a rating of 4.2 stars out of 5, is at its lowest price on Amazon, and is ready to ship directly from Amazon. If you don’t like it, you can return, refund, or replace it within 30 days of receipt.

