Samsung 34" Odyssey G85SB QD-OLED curved gaming monitor is back to its cheapest price

Samsung is adding one more product to this list, wherein its 34-inch Odyssey QD-OLED curved gaming monitor is back to its lowest-ever price of $800 (buying links under the spec list below). OLED monitors are known for their excellent colour and contrast production. QD-OLED, which is based on Quantum Dot technology, improves upon that to provide even better colours and contrast. The monitor also comes with HDR (High Dynamic Range) support.
The key specs of the Samsung 34" Odyssey G85SB are given below:
-
Screen Size (Class): 34
-
Flat/Curved: Curved
-
Curvature: 1800R
-
Resolution: 3,440 x 1,440
-
Aspect Ratio: 21:9
-
Brightness (Typical): 250 nits
-
Brightness (Min): 200 nits
-
Static Contrast Ratio: 1,000,000:1 (Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio (Static): 1,000,000:1 (Typ.)
-
HDR10+: Yes
-
HDR10+ Gaming: Yes
-
Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical): 178°(H)/178°(V)
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range): VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400
-
Response Time: 0.03ms(GTG)
-
Color Support: Max 1B
-
Color Gamut (DCI Coverage): 99%
-
Panel Type: OLED
-
Frame Rate: Max 175Hz
-
HAS(Height Adjustable Stand): 120.0 ±5.0
-
Wall-Mount (Size mm): 100 x 100
-
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
Smart Operating System: Tizen™
-
USB-C Charging Power: 65W
-
Bluetooth®: Yes (BT5.2)
-
WiFi: Yes (WiFi5)
-
USB-C: 2 EA
-
Wireless Display: Yes
-
Micro HDMI: 1
-
Micro HDMI Version: 2.1
-
Mini-Display Port: 1 EA
Get the Samsung 34" Odyssey G8 QD-OLED at the links below:
-
SAMSUNG 34" Odyssey G85SB Series QD-OLED Ultra WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor, 175Hz, 0.03ms, DisplayHDR True Black 400, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Advanced Game Streaming, LS34BG850SNXZA, 2023: $799.99 (Amazon US) || $799.99 (Newegg US)
