Samsung 34" Odyssey G85SB QD-OLED curved gaming monitor is back to its cheapest price

Samsung is adding one more product to this list, wherein its 34-inch Odyssey QD-OLED curved gaming monitor is back to its lowest-ever price of $800 (buying links under the spec list below). OLED monitors are known for their excellent colour and contrast production. QD-OLED, which is based on Quantum Dot technology, improves upon that to provide even better colours and contrast. The monitor also comes with HDR (High Dynamic Range) support.

The key specs of the Samsung 34" Odyssey G85SB are given below:

Screen Size (Class): 34

Flat/Curved: Curved

Curvature: 1800R

Resolution: 3,440 x 1,440

Aspect Ratio: 21:9

Brightness (Typical): 250 nits

Brightness (Min): 200 nits

Static Contrast Ratio: 1,000,000:1 (Typ.)

Contrast Ratio (Static): 1,000,000:1 (Typ.)

HDR10+: Yes

HDR10+ Gaming: Yes

Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical): 178°(H)/178°(V)

HDR (High Dynamic Range): VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400

Response Time: 0.03ms(GTG)

Color Support: Max 1B

Color Gamut (DCI Coverage): 99%

Panel Type: OLED

Frame Rate: Max 175Hz

HAS(Height Adjustable Stand): 120.0 ±5.0

Wall-Mount (Size mm): 100 x 100

FreeSync Premium Pro

Smart Operating System: Tizen™

USB-C Charging Power: 65W

Bluetooth®: Yes (BT5.2)

WiFi: Yes (WiFi5)

USB-C: 2 EA

Wireless Display: Yes

Micro HDMI: 1

Micro HDMI Version: 2.1

Mini-Display Port: 1 EA

Get the Samsung 34" Odyssey G8 QD-OLED at the links below:

SAMSUNG 34" Odyssey G85SB Series QD-OLED Ultra WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor, 175Hz, 0.03ms, DisplayHDR True Black 400, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Advanced Game Streaming, LS34BG850SNXZA, 2023: $799.99 (Amazon US) || $799.99 (Newegg US)

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.