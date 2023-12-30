The Garmin fēnix 7X Pro is currently discounted by $300 on Amazon

The black Garmin fēnix 7X Pro smartwatch is currently selling for $699.99 on Amazon after being discounted by 30%. This limited time deal will allow you to save $300 as the list price is $999.99.

This smartwatch has been purchased more than 1,000 times in the last month and is ranked as the number one best seller in the Running GPS Units section of Amazon.

Talking about the product some more, Amazon says:

Multisport GPS watch with a large 1.4” display in a resilient 51 mm fiber-reinforced polymer case with a titanium bezel and rear cover

Scratch-resistant Power Sapphire solar charging lens uses the sun’s energy for weeks of battery life in smartwatch mode

Built-in LED flashlight with variable intensities and strobe modes gives you greater awareness while you train at night and provides convenient illumination when you need it

New hill score feature measures your running strength/endurance during ascents and gauges your progress over time

New endurance score feature combines training data from all your athletic pursuits to help you better understand how training impacts your overall endurance

Gain a more complete picture of your overall health, training and recovery with 24/7 health and wellness monitoring features such as HRV status and Pulse Ox, which helps with altitude acclimation; prioritize your rest and recovery with advanced sleep monitoring (this is not a medical device, and data presented is intended to be a close estimation of metrics tracked; Pulse Ox not available in all countries)

Morning report and training readiness features combine your health and training data for easier interpretation and analysis

Focus your training with wrist-based running power, strength training features and advanced pacing modes to gauge your output on race day

Advanced navigation sensors combined with multi-band GPS with SatIQ technology deliver more accurate positioning while also optimizing battery life

Check out preloaded maps for thousands of golf courses and ski resorts worldwide; use TopoActive maps to keep your explorations on track, and never miss a turn with Up Ahead navigation prompts

This watch has an overall rating of 4.5 stars which is hardly surprising given that its a best seller. This rating was based on 249 ratings that the product has gained since it became available in June.

