The Ultimate Ears Boom 4 Bluetooth speaker is at its lowest price with a 20% discount

If you are on the hunt for a great Bluetooth speaker, check out the Ultimate Ears Boom 4, which is now on discount. Buying it right now will mean you get it at its lowest-ever price, thanks to a 20% discount on its usual price of $149.99.

The Boom 4 speakers connect via Bluetooth and are waterproof, so they seem like a great option for the backyard. They deliver 360-degree sound and have deep, accurate bass that has been calibrated so you hear every note.

As a portable speaker, it has a battery that you'll have to charge. A full charge will allow you to play music for a whopping 15 hours, which will easily cover any parties you host. The range on this speaker is 147 feet, so you can walk away from it without losing the connection with your phone.

An interesting feature of this brand of speakers is that you can use PartyUp on the Ultimate Ears Boom app to pair several Ultimate Ears Boom speakers up for surround sound. There is also a feature called Magic Button, which lets you long-press the speaker to access a pre-defined playlist from streaming platforms like Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple Music if you have iOS.

Finally, this speaker is made with plastic that contains at least 52% post-consumer recycled plastic. This will help lower your carbon footprint and reduce the planet's massive waste problem.

