MediaTek showcases new Dimensity 1080 chip for 5G smartphones

The global fabless semiconductor company, MediaTek Inc., today showcased the Dimensity 1080, the latest chipset in the company’s Dimensity portfolio for 5G smartphones. It claims that the new 5G chipset offers improved performance alongside important upgraded camera features in comparison to its predecessor, the Dimensity 920.

For camera aficionados, the Dimensity 1080 tool packs several new camera features needed to capture high-quality photos and videos. In addition, the chipset integrates a hardware-accelerated HDR video recording engine to process up to 4K resolution.

There's support for sub-6GHz 5G networks and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity too. It's good news for gaming enthusiasts as it will allow them to enjoy an uninterrupted, smooth gaming experience.

CH Chen, Deputy General Manager of the wireless communications business unit at MediaTek said:

Continuing MediaTek’s legacy of optimizing power and performance, the Dimensity 1080 offers a full suite of advanced features that challenge expectations about what a 5G smartphone can do. This new chipset is designed to further enhance many of the functions that made its predecessor great, including processing power, camera, and video quality, and time to market for manufacturers.

Technical specifications reveal that MediaTek’s 5G chipset is equipped with 2 ARM Cortex-A78 performance cores clocking at 2.6GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores at 2.0GHz. It also includes support for LPDDR5 memory and two-lane UFS 3.1 storage.

There has been no change in the Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) and the Artificial Processing Unit (APU). Both, still remain the same and retain the same capabilities. We expect to see smartphones powered by the Dimensity 1080 in the market by Q4 2022.