Microsoft confirms Windows 11 22H2 breaks Windows Hello

In today's episode of "What Windows 11 22H2 breaks this time," we have the broken Windows Hello authentication system. According to the latest update from the software giant, users could experience problems with Windows Hello sign-in methods, such as face recognition, fingerprint, or regular PIN.

Microsoft says the bug affects customers who have set up Windows Hello before installing the Windows 11 2022 Update (or 22H2). The problem should not bother you if you have enabled Windows Hello after getting to the latest Windows 11 version.

Botched Windows Hello does not mean affected customers are fully locked-out of their systems. Windows 11 falls back to Microsoft Account or offline account passwords if Windows Hello is unavailable. Still, Microsoft has applied a compatibility hold to protect customers from the frustrating experience. Affected systems will not get the Windows 11 2022 Update until Microsoft provides a permanent fix.

You can bypass the problem by installing KB5017389, the first optional cumulative update for Windows 11 22H2. Microsoft says it will remove the safeguard in mid-October 2022, and you can expect the bugfix to arrive in today's Patch Tuesday update.

Broken Windows Hello has joined the ever-growing list of known issues in Microsoft's latest operating system. The company has already confirmed performance downgrades in solid-state drives, broken provisioning, crippled printers, problems with Remote Desktops, and gaming issues caused by the new security features. Therefore, if your computer sees no update and cannot get to Windows 11 22H2 "naturally," you better not force the update and stay on Windows 10 or the initial version of Windows 11.

Source: Microsoft