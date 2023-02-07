The Nintendo Switch is now the third best selling console ever, but it's not all good news

Nintendo announced its financial results for the holiday quarter of 2022 earlier today (via The Verge). The good news is that its Nintendo Switch game console has now sold 122.55 million units since it first launched in 2017. Those sales numbers combine units of the original Switch, the Switch Lite, and the more recent Switch OLED version.

That means the Switch has become the third best selling game console of all time. Only the Nintendo DS (154 million units) and the Sony PlayStation 2 (155 million units) have sold more.

However, it was not all good news for this financial report. Nintendo said for its third financial quarter of 2023 (covering October 1 to December 31, 2022) it sold 8.2 million Switch units. That number was well below the company's expectations of 9 million units. It's also lower than the 10.6 million Switch units that were sold worldwide in the same quarter in 2021.

The upcoming year could see some better times for Nintendo as the company has major games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Pikmin 4 due to launch in 2023. Nintendo also just announced a new Direct livestream for Wednesday, February 8 starting at 2 pm Pacific Time (5 pm Eastern time). The livestream is expected to last about 40 minutes and will likely reveal some new games for 2023, and some release dates for previously announced games.

Source: Nintendo