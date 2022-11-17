After EU, India to mandate USB Type-C for all consumer electronics

After the EU voted in favor of making USB Type-C, the de-facto standard for charging electronic devices, India is also planning to go down the same route. The decision reached a consensus at a meeting of an inter-ministerial task force that was set up by the government of India.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) - Kanpur, Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Technology, Confederation of Indian Industry, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEF).

The government is holding wide-ranging consultations that are aimed to standardize two charging systems, one for all smartphones, tablets, and compatible devices while the other for low-cost feature phones.

AJay Garg of Electronic Industries Association of India, said:

“Globally, the shift is pivoted towards USB-C ports, so it would make sense for us to adopt it too. One important point is that the rate of technological obsolescence in the electronic industry is very high and what is in today is out tomorrow."

It is estimated that India generated 5 million tonnes of e-waste in 2021, ranking behind only China and the US. Another major concern is that once EU makes the shift, obsolete phones and other equipment could be dumped in India.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs has also formed a sub-group under the task force to examine the feasibility of a uniform charging port for wearables such as smart watches and smart bands.

Just like in Europe, the Indian government's decision will impact Apple devices the most. Although, Apple has promised to "comply" with the law.

The government of India is currently planning for a phased roll-out of the common charging port so that the same can be applied by the industry and adopted by consumers simultaneously.

Source: Ministry of Consumer Affairs (via Hindustan Times)