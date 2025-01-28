Promised DLC for Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition canceled, no more updates planned

The Age of Empires real-time strategy franchise has been a big focus of Microsoft in recent years, bringing fans massively overhauled remasters in the form of Definitive Editions, while also delivering Age of Empires IV as a brand-new entry. Post-launch support for these titles has also been stellar, offering free updates and DLC packs with fresh campaigns and more. However, one such plan has been canceled, and it affects Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition.

During a special live stream dedicated to Age franchise games last year, Microsoft revealed new content that's incoming to Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, Age of Empires IV, as well as Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition. Unfortunately, the promised DLC is no longer incoming to the classic third entry.

"While considering the inclusions for last year’s show, we wanted to ensure that Age III: DE players felt part of the franchise celebration as we know you have huge passion and love for the game," says the development team in a blog post today. "However, pushing to ensure that the game was included meant we announced content before it had been built, and we now feel that announcement was premature."

Aside from the canceled DLC, it certainly looks like further development for Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition is seizing. Going forward, the team confirmed that servers will still remain online, the free trial version's factions will continue to be on rotation, and customer support will keep being available.

The team went on to recommend jumping into community-created mods for getting their fix of more content.

As development winds down for Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition, several other games in the franchise continue to get new content. Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, Age of Empires IV, and Age of Mythology: Retold are all slated to receive more DLC going forward.