Age of Mythology: Retold is coming September 4 for PC and Xbox

In October 2022, Microsoft first revealed Age of Mythology: Retold. The game would be a full remake of the fantasy-themed RTS game that was first released by the now-defunct Ensemble Studios in 2002.

Today, as part of the Xbox Games Showcase, Microsoft confirmed that Age of Mythology: Retold has a firm release date of September 4, and it will be made available for its Xbox Series X and S consoles and on PC via Steam. It will also be a Day One release for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

In addition to the release date, Microsoft launched a new trailer to promote the game. More info on the game was also posted on its official Steam page today.

The site states:

Call Upon the Gods - Choose your gods from the Greek, Norse, Egyptian, and Atlantean pantheons. Devastate your enemies by summoning powerful lightning storms, earth-shattering quakes, and even the famed Nidhogg dragon. Or call upon nourishing rains and protective Dryads to help your people grow & prosper.

Unleash the Monsters - Unleash Centaurs, Trolls, Mummies, and more. From bejeweled crocodiles who harness the power of the sun to the mighty one-eyed Cyclops, you will command diverse units inspired by the world’s great mythologies.

An Epic Mythological Universe - Embark on multiple campaigns spanning 50-missions that take you across a vast, mythical world: besiege the mighty walls of Troy, battle Giants in the frozen wastes of Midgard, and discover the mysteries of Osiris in the shifting sands of Egypt. Become a hero of myth—or even a god.

Better with Friends - Play with your friends, either head-to-head or against the advanced AI on dozens of randomly generated maps and scenarios for limitless re-playability.

The game will also get a new mode after its main release called Arena of the Gods for both single-player and co-op play.

The main game will cost $29.99, but you can also purchase the Premium Edition for $49.99, which includes the New Gods Pack and access to the game seven days early. People who have already bought Age of Mythology: Extended Edition on Steam will get a discount when they purchase Age of Mythology Retold Premium Edition.