Meta AI's Chat Memory feature will soon remember details you share on WhatsApp

According to a fresh report, WhatsApp is developing a new feature to help users have a more personalized chat experience with the Meta AI chatbot. Earlier, the messaging platform gained the ability to chat with Meta AI using voice messages, and after a recent update, Meta AI chatbot is now available in a total of 43 countries.

The upcoming Meta AI Chat Memory feature will remember important details that you share on WhatsApp. This will allow the AI chatbot to offer relevant responses in future conversations. The Meta AI chatbot will automatically record details such as food likes and dislikes, birthdays, interests, and even specific preferences like the mode of conversation style. The AI will also be able to remember allergies, favorite books, movies, and podcasts.

Based on the information that it will gather, the AI chatbot will offer a tailored response on WhatsApp. The Meta AI Chat Memory feature was spotted on the latest WhatsApp Android beta version 2.24.22.9, however, it isn't available to all users. Thanks to the screenshots shared by WABetaInfo, we know that a new "Memory" section will be added to the Meta AI contact card in WhatsApp.

image by WABetaInfo

Besides, this section will be the place where you will be able to see everything that Meta AI remembers about you. The description says, "Meta AI automatically remembers certain parts of your chat to give you more relevant responses." It further says that users can also ask Meta AI to manually remember details by saying "remember this." Reportedly, users will have complete control over what information Meta AI saves, with the option to update or remove certain details.

So, with all the information, the level of customization Meta AI tends to offer will create a more natural and engaging interaction, something similar to chatting with a personal assistant. For now, the feature is under development, and will take some time before it is rolled out to the general public.