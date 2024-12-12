Forget displays, Apple's latest patent is about flexible speakers

While many people might have never used a device with a flexible display, Apple is trying to go one step further by spending its R&D on making flexible speakers. A new Apple patent published by the USPTO discusses a flexible speaker technology Apple is developing to fit inside head-mounted displays (HMD) and other wearables.

In the patent, Apple talks about a speaker housing with flexible walls, magnets, and a diaphragm designed to deform together under bending stress. However, the speaker's design will ensure it continues producing sound in undeformed and deformed states.

The speaker will have a sensor to detect the curvature of the flexible wall and the level of deformation that has occurred in the flexible wall, magnets, and diaphragm. This information will be used to adjust the speakers' working so that the sound continues as intended.

Flexible speaker in deformed and undeformed state (Source: USPTO)

Flexibility and the ability to deform can be improved by adding sections (coupled with hinges) to the walls of the speaker, according to the patent. One or more speakers can be fitted inside the head support of an HMD or integrated into its display, which is made of glass, polymer, or liquid crystal. The patent further explains:

The speakers can include housings that are flexible, deformable, bendable, or otherwise malleable in a manner consistent with a change in shape of the head support of the head-mounted display. For example, in one configuration, the shape of the head support may be suitable for a user with a smaller, shorter, or narrower head. In another configuration, the shape of the head support may be suitable for another user with a larger, wider, or longer head.

Besides HMDs, the flexible speaker can fit various use cases and products with "designed folding portions" or "constraints on packaging space or goals to increase comfort for the user in a wearable product." Speaking of which, the flexible speaker could find a home inside clothing, backpacks, laptops, and smartwatches.