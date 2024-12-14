Weekend PC Game Deals: Daily encore bundles, nominee discounts, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

The Humble Store seems to be done with brand-new bundles for 2024, but it’s got an encore event running that’s bringing back many of its popular collections of the year. The returning bundles only stay for a day or two, so be sure to see the hub page to find out what’s available right now.

At the time of writing this special, Humble has its Sci-Fi shooters, Disney Classics, Metroidvania Mania, and Deckbuilders bundles available from its classic collection. These will wrap up their promotions and make way for other encore bundles as their timers come to a close.





The Epic Games Store kicked off its holiday promotions this week, and that included the return of mystery giveaways as well. The first hidden freebie turned out to be a copy of The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria.

Cooperative survival crafter has players, as dwarves, being tasked by Gimli (yes that Gimli) to return the mines of Moria to their former glory. This involves mining for resources, rebuilding the underground cities in procedurally generated maps, and even fighting back orcs, trolls, and other dangers that arrive due to the sounds of your mining activities.

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria is now free to claim on the Epic Games Store. The next mystery giveaway on the store will kick off on December 19. This will kick off the annual daily freebie promotion of the store.

Free Events

It’s Call of Duty time on the free events section. The latest entry in the series, Black Ops 6, is currently having a massive week-long trial offer on Steam.

The game’s multiplayer portion is free to try until December 20. While the campaign is missing from the promotion, it has access to six multiplayer maps across six modes. The round-based cooperative zombie mode is also available, with free players having access to Liberty Falls and Terminus maps.

Big Deals

It’s only been a week since the Steam Autumn Sale ended, but its massive Winter Sale is just a few days away. Before that though, other PC games stores have kicked off their own holiday promotions. At the same time, the Game Awards nominees and winners from current and previous years are having some spcial promotiosn right now too.

Containing highlights from those, and much more, here’s our hand-picked big deals for this weekend:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store has already kicked off its end-of-the-year special Winter Sale, offering discounts for over 6000 DRM-free titles and DLC packs. A giveaway for The Whispered World: Special Edition is currently available too. Here are some highlights from the sale:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.