Amazon Fire TV gets dual audio feature via hearing aids

Amazon Fire TV is enhancing its accessibility feature with a Dual Audio feature that is designed to work with hearing aids. The new feature will be added to Amazon Fire TV's most powerful and immersive smart TV, the Fire TV Omni Mini-LED series. It makes use of the Audio Streaming for Hearing Aids (ASHA) protocol to deliver audio directly to hearing aids while simultaneously allowing audio playback through TV speakers.

The new Fire TV Dual Audio feature enables a more inclusive viewing experience, allowing people with ASHA-enabled hearing aids to enjoy movies and shows alongside families and friends. Notably, this is the first time any Fire TV is getting such a feature allowing it to experience two different outputs at once. According to Amazon, the Dual Audio feature will be rolling out in the coming weeks as a part of a free software update for the Fire TV Omni Mini-LED series.

After installing the update, users can activate the feature from the Quick Settings menu by pressing and holding the Home button on the remote. Then they need to navigate to Settings > Accessibility > Dual Audio to pair a compatible ASHA-enabled hearing aid. In case the hearing aid is already paired with the TV, users can head over to Quick Settings > Hearing Aid > Output Mode > Dual Audio to activate the feature.

Fire TV is also expanding its ASHA support for hearing aids from Widex Moment BTE and RIC, thanks to the partnership with WS Audiology. The collaboration joins Fire TV's existing support for hearing aids from Starkey and Cochlear, ensuring entertainment for more people with hearing loss. Compatible Fire TVs include Fire TV Omni Mini-LED Series, Fire TV Omni QLED Series, Fire TV Cube, Fire TV 4-Series, Fire TV 2-Series, and Fire TV Omni Series.

Additionally, Amazon is introducing a new packaging design to help blind people or people with low vision to quickly "digitally scan for device setup instructions and help and troubleshooting topics." Amazon adds that the tactile-marked QR codes include raised UV dots for better visibility, positioned on the top left corner of the back panel inside the box.

Source: Amazon