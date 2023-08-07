Amazon has leaked Starfield's preload date which begins on August 9 for Xbox / PC

Bethesda's highly anticipated space RPG, Starfield, will require a 125 GB of storage space on the Xbox Series X/S and PC, according to leaked details from the Amazon listing. The game's preload is also set to become available starting August 9.

With over 1000 explorable planets promised Starfield was always expected to be a large game. The 125GB download reinforces that this is one of Bethesda's most ambitious releases yet. For comparison, 2018's Fallout 76 was under 50GB at launch.

Allowing preloading over three weeks before Starfield's September 6 launch gives players plenty of time to download the game's files. This should also help to avoid server congestion and login problems on launch day.

We have previously reported that Starfield requires 125GB of disk space. Let's take a look at the rest of Starfield's PC system requirements, which will be an AMD-sponsored title:

Minimum OS: Windows 10 version 22H2 (10.0.19045)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X, Intel Core i7-6800K

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700, NVIDIA GeForce 1070 Ti

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 125 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD Required Recommended OS: Windows 10/11 with updates

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, Intel i5-10600K

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 125 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD Required

In the last week of July, Bethesda dropped three new animated short stories that offer some backstory on the game's future setting. The videos are collectively titled The Settled Systems: A Starfield Animated Anthology.

On the other hand, if you decide to purchase Starfield for Microsoft's Xbox Series X/S, you will be able to get the PC version of the same game at no additional cost from the Xbox or Microsoft Store. That's because the game has been confirmed as one of Microsoft's Xbox Play Anywhere titles.