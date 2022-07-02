Save $500 on GIGABYTE RTX 3080 Ti, now available below MSRP

With the GPU crisis over and even miners selling the graphics cards they no longer need, buying a new GPU is easy like never before. And it is not just cheap graphics cards, like the new GTX 1630. Powerful GPUs are in stock and available at reasonable prices, often below their MSRP. This RTX 3080 Ti from Gigabyte is down from $1599 to $1099, which is even lower than its recommended price.

The Gigabyte RTX 3080 Ti Vision

Besides providing immense graphical performance and 12 GB of GDDR6X memory, the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Vision OC comes with stunning white visuals without excess and three large fans with zero-dB support and alternate spinning for reduced turbulence. Note that the card requires a PSU with power output at 750W minimum (2x 8-pin connectors).

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 Ti: $1,599 $1,099.80 (Amazon US)

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.