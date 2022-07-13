Amazon Prime Day 2022: SanDisk Ultra NAND 4TB Internal SSD is $277 off

Amazon's Prime Day deals offer huge discounts and free shipping for Prime members on a wide range of devices and gadgets. With today's Prime deal, you can get your hands on SanDisk 4TB Ultra 3D SSD that is perfect for gaming and graphics at 46% off. You can order it with your Alexa-enabled device by saying, "Alexa, order SanDisk Internal SSD."

It features up to 4TB digital storage capacity, and nCache 2.0 advanced storage technology for enhanced performance. It is supported by 3D NAND technology for greater endurance and offers sequential read speeds of over 560MB/s and sequential write speeds of over 530MB/s.

It facilitates not only faster boot-up but also longer battery life and quieter computing. Moreover, it features shock and vibration resistance that safeguards your drive. The original price of the SanDisk Ultra NAND Internal 4TB SSD is $599.99; however, Prime members can get it for $322.99. The 46% discount saves you $277 if you get the SSD today.

Its alternatives are also available including the 2TB version at 26% off, the 1TB version at 29% off, and the 500GB version at 21% off. If you do not already have an Amazon Prime account, head over to the dedicated webpage here to start your 30-day free trial.

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.