New official Microsoft Xbox green colored controller may be coming next week

Microsoft may be getting ready to sell yet another official Xbox controller in a different color. Tech leaker "billbil_kun" on Twitter (via Gamespot) posted up a blurry image that seems to be from Microsoft's online story, showing the Velocity Green Xbox controller.

Another controller in less than a month 👀#Xbox Wireless Controller Velocity Green

⌛️Release date: Feb 28th, 2023

💲Price: 59,99€ pic.twitter.com/P1eGtXN8Fl — billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) February 21, 2023

The post also claims that the controller will officially go on sale on Tuesday, February 28. The quoted price is 59.99 euros, which might mean the controller will be priced in the US at $59.99.

Gamespot points out that the Velocity Green color is already an option for people who customize their Xbox controllers via the Xbox Design Lab site. So the idea that Microsoft would also sell a stand alone controller in that same color choice is certainly plausible.

Microsoft has already launched one new Xbox controller in February, with the release of the Stellar Shift Special Edition. That variant had a more unique color design, as it seems to shift between blue and purple color schemes. However, we also think there's a market for a solid green controller as well.

Source: "billbil_kun" on Twitter via Gamespot