AMD releases Windows 11 24H2 RAID driver for Ryzen 9000/7000, X870, X670, and B650

A few days ago, AMD released a new RAID driver, version 9.3.3.00117, for Windows 11 and 10, via a new RAID installer software package version 6.10.09.200. The new RAID driver adds support for Windows 11 version 24H2. The driver now also supports HMB (Host Memory Buffer) which means HMB will work when RAID is enabled on NVMe SSDs.

For those who may not be familiar, many SSDs come with a dedicated DRAM chip that acts as a buffer (cache) for metadata between the controller and the NAND flash memory. The presence of this DRAM cache improves write caching and generally reduces random access times. Those NVME SSDs that do not have the DRAM cache typically support the HMB technology which helps the controller access system memory via Direct Memory Access (DMA).

Meanwhile, RAID or Redundant Array of Independent Disks is a technology that allows users to combine multiple, typically inexpensive, disks such that data redundancy can be created to prevent data loss and/or improve performance.

Aside from new feature support, the new RAID driver also fixes a blue screen of death (BSOD) issue. The highlights of the release are given below:

Installer supports Windows® 10 and Windows® 11.

New version of AMD RAID driver (9.3.3.00117) and AMD RAIDxpert2 utility (9.3.3.00117).

AMD RAID Driver Support added for Windows® 11 24H2.

Driver fix for random BSOD.

NVMe HMB support enabled in RAID Driver.

If updating AMD RAID drivers, system must consecutively reboot twice for AMD RAID drivers to work properly. The RAID Software installer will automatically perform the two consecutive reboots

Despite the improvements, the driver does have several known Issues and limitations. They are:

OS Installation may fail when OS is not installed on the first RAID array.

RaidXpert2 Application does not launch when OS username contains a non-Latin character.

Informed removal of drives (NVMe) while IO in-progress is not recommended.

Informed removal of front bay NVMe may fail after array transformation.

RAIDXpert2 application may freeze/become un-responsive after array transformation or on connecting back the removed NVMe.

Raid installer takes almost 3-4 minutes to install the package.

After the Raid package is installed in the first Admin user account, after first restart on logon to the nonadmin user account the second restart will not be performed. This scenario is observed only on Admin user accounts.

To download the new RAID installer package, head over to AMD's website at this link where you can also find the release notes. The driver works on both Ryzen 7000/9000 series CPUs, as well as Threadripper.

In terms of motherboard support, it is compatible with Socket AM5 chipsets 800 series (X870E/X870), 600 series (X670E/X670, B650E/B650, and A620). On the Threadripper side, WRX90/TRX50 are supported.