Amplitude unveils Endless Legend 2, the next entry in the hit turn-based 4X series

Neowin

Amplitude Studios, the long-time developer of strategy games, has just announced the next chapter of its ongoing Endless franchise, which happens to be Endless Legend 2.

Now being an independent studio following the management buyout from Sega, the company is partnering with publisher Hooded Horse for this latest project. Hooded Horse is known for publishing well-known strategy games such as Against the Storm, Manor Lords, Shadow Gambit, Old World, and more.

Endless Legend 2 will arrive as an early access experience at first, letting the developer direct the development based on feedback from players.

Even before that initial release though, Amplitude is reviving its Insider Program to let players try out early builds of the game to refine the early access launch. An application to join the program can be found here, with the developer currently looking to expand the pool as much as possible. The program will kick off on January 30.

As for the setting of the sequel, players will be entering Saiadha, an oceanic world that has an ever-evolving landscape thanks to seasonal changes and tidefalls. The rising and falling waters will be a gameplay aspect, with players being able to utilize the temporarily available land tiles for discoveries if they are quick enough to adapt.

Here's how Amplitude described the gameplay:

Step into a world where your choices matter.  Players need to lead their hero on epic journeys to conquer new territories, earn valuable experience, and build deep relationships with allies and rivals alike. Select from a variety of factions, each with their own distinct philosophies, strengths, and playstyles, offering a unique gameplay experience. The diversity of these factions is reflected in their asymmetric gameplay, ensuring that no two paths are the same.

The Steam early access launch of Endless Legend 2 will happen in early 2025. It will ship with four unique factions, while two more will arrive prior to full release.

