Subnautica 2 announced for 2025 with co-op play, hits Xbox Game Pass on day one

Microsoft had a surprise announcement in store for Subnautica fans during its Xbox Partner Preview event today, revealing that the next mainline game in the franchise is coming next year. Subnautica 2 is even confirmed as an Xbox Game Pass game already, arriving to Xbox consoles and PC subscribers on day one. Watch the cinematic launch trailer above.

Unknown Worlds Entertainment, the developer behind the underwater survival sandbox, says that Subnautica 2 will take the early access route again, making use of the Xbox Game Preview program when it first lands.

"Launching via the Xbox Game Preview program provides an incredible opportunity for anyone trying the game to send feedback our way," says the studio. "It helped shape and guide the direction of Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero, and we’re thrilled to be developing Subnautica 2 in the same tradition!"

For the first time ever in the series, Planet 4546B, also known as the setting of Subnautica and its standalone expansion Below Zero, is being left behind. Exploring this brand-new planet won't be a solo experience either, with cooperative multiplayer finally being added as an official feature to the sequel. Up to four players will be able to play together, a feature that has been requested by the fanbase for many years.

"Introducing the optional cooperative experience alongside a whole new planet felt like the best opportunity to make that switch, and we’re certain that it will test your ingenuity and ability to adapt as you explore the world together," the developer says, explaining the decision. "But for those who prefer the eerily beautiful solitude of solo play, Subnautica 2 will still provide that familiar experience and prove equally as challenging."

Unknown Worlds Entertainment will have more to share in the coming months as it prepares to launch Subnautica 2 (Game Preview) across Steam, Epic, and Xbox sometime in 2025. The developer has already teased new tools, vehicles, and base-building options alongside plenty of aliens to discover.