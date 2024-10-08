Android Auto may soon let you switch to a different dialer app

Google is developing multiple new features for Android Auto aimed at improving the user experience and addressing long-standing limitations. Last month, it was revealed that Android Auto may soon support playing local media from a USB drive.

A few days ago, it was revealed that Google is also working on bringing tablet-optimized apps over to cars. Once the feature rolls out, apps developed for tablets could also be used in a parked car with a supported screen.

Reportedly, Google is now working on bringing support for third-party dialer apps to Android Auto. Currently, Android Auto only supports Google's Phone app for calls. You don't get the option to install and use your preferred dialer app, even if you are using it on your smartphone. This prevents the user from using dialer apps such as Truecaller, ACR Phone, etc., in their cars via Android Auto.

Thankfully, Google is looking to change this and has added some new flags in the latest Android Auto release version 13.0. The flag not only mentions the support for third-party dialers but also adds an allowlist to enable external dialers in Android Auto. This means that only selected dialers will be available to be used through your car's screen.

However, developers need to make additional adjustments to their dialers to be compatible with Android Auto. Google has shared detailed guidelines (spotted by Android Authority), which will help developers optimize their apps for Android Auto.

This includes including a minimal user interface that is easy to operate while driving. The guidelines also mention a "Calling apps" category and list the relevant templates for such apps to make things easier for developers.

For now, the category is not available to everyone, and says, "The Calling category for apps created with the Android for Cars App Library is currently open for Beta Partners only," which means that only a small number of phone dialer apps on the Play Store will gain Android Auto support.