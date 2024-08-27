Another classic Capcom fighting game collection is bypassing Xbox gamers

As part of today's Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase streaming event, Capcom announced it would be launching a new bundle of eight classic fighting games in 2025. It's called the Capcom Fighting Collection 2, and it will be released for the Sony PlayStation 4, the Nintendo Switch, and the PC via Steam.

The bundle will include these games:

Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000 Pro

Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001

Capcom Fighting Evolution

Street Fighter Alpha 3 UPPER

Project Justice

Power Stone

Power Stone 2

Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein

The collection will include games, a digital art gallery of concept pieces, design documents, and more, a music section where you can listen to the soundtracks of these games, enhanced features for the games, including a training mode, a way to save mid-game and more. All of the games will be playable online with rollback net code.

If you are wondering if there's going to be an Xbox version of this collection, the answer may not surprise you. The publisher has decided not to announce an Xbox edition of Capcom Fighting Collection 2 for Microsoft's platform.

Earlier this summer, the Marvel vs. Capcom Collection was announced with a bundle of many classic Marvel Comics-based fighting and action games, and it did not reveal an Xbox version either. That upset many fans, who pointed out that many of these titles were available for the Xbox or Xbox 360 consoles. Some of them have blamed Capcom's MT Framework that was used to help developed those games and which reportedly does not work with more modern Xbox consoles.

Online reports earlier this summer suggested that Microsoft was trying to find a way to get the Marvel vs. Capcom Collection on the current Xbox consoles. However, today's reveal of the Capcom Fighting Collection 2 and its non-Xbox release would seem to indicate that a solution has yet to be found.