Nintendo will combine Indie World and Direct events on August 27 but with no Switch 2 news

Gamescom 2024 may be over, but the new game reveals will continue later this week. Nintendo just announced it will be holding its latest Indie World streaming event, followed immediately by a new Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase tomorrow.

Join us tomorrow, August 27 at 7am PT, for an #IndieWorld Showcase followed by a #NintendoDirect Partner Showcase! The livestream, featuring both presentations back-to-back, will be roughly 40 minutes in total.



Watch here: https://t.co/SyxftK1vRR pic.twitter.com/tIs15ggQaM — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 26, 2024

The official Nintendo X account states that the event will get going at 10 am Eastern time, (7 am Pacific time) on August 27. The company says the two events will offer about 40 minutes of announcements. You can stream and watch it on Nintendo's official YouTube channel.

In case you are wondering, Nintendo's previous Indie World Showcase streaming events concentrated on smaller games made by independent developers. The Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase usually has reveals and news from bigger third-party game teams and publishers but does not typically have any announcements from Nintendo's first-party dev teams.

In other words, don't expect any news about Metroid Prime 4 Beyond, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, or any first party Nintendo Switch games that were revealed just a couple of months ago at the company's main Direct event.

That being said, you can expect a number of games to be revealed on Tuesday that will also show up on other consoles like the Xbox and PS5 platforms, or on the PC.

And what about any mention of Nintend's Switch 2 console? Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a bit longer for any news about that product. In a follow up post on its X account, the company stated clearly, "Please note, there will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during either of these presentations." Sorry.