Apple could introduce cellular support to Vision Pro successors

Apple is planning to replace Qualcomm modems from its iPhones with its in-house modem. This transition is expected to happen over the next three years, with the first device likely to feature Apple's in-house modem being the iPhone SE 4, which is speculated to debut in March 2025. There are also reports about Apple developing its own Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips.

Thanks to the design of the in-house modem, the rumored iPhone 17 Air or iPhone 17 Slim may be 2mm thinner than the iPhone 16 Pro. But that's not the only innovation Apple has been focusing on in the recent past. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is also exploring the idea of bringing cellular connectivity to Mac and even to mixed-reality headsets.

For now, Apple offers cellular connectivity across its iPhones, Apple Watch, and iPads. But with cellular connectivity on future versions of Vision Pro, Apple could position itself to offer users an alternative to the iPhone. Gurman notes that cellular support could be added to "lightweight augmented reality glasses, though such a device is years away."

Apple's Vision Pro, an ultra-premium mixed-reality headset, debuted in 2023. The headset started shipping in February this year and now is available in many regions. The Apple Vision Pro has failed to maintain consumer interest. One contributing factor is the discomfort experienced by users during prolonged use.

A cheaper and lightweight Vision Pro successor is the way for Apple to gain traction in this segment, while also reigniting app developers' interest in visionOS, which has significantly declined since the headset was launched. While there have been reports about Apple working on a cheaper Vision Pro model, the project has reportedly been delayed till 2027.

Let us know in the comments below, would you use a lightweight and less conspicuous headset with cellular connectivity and ditch your iPhone, or do you believe there's no real alternative to a smartphone?