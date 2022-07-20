Apple releases updates for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS with multiple bug fixes

Apple has begun sending out updates for all the operating systems that power its devices. The latest updates, containing a few features and multiple bug fixes, are headed out to iPhone, iPad, Macs, and the Apple Watch.

Apple has been testing the beta versions of the next major releases for some time now. Hence, iOS and iPadOS 15.6, macOS 12.5, watchOS 8.7, and tvOS 15.6 could most likely be the last minor, incremental updates. Apple has offered release notes for all the versions:

iOS and iPadOS 15.6: Adds the ability to pause, rewind, restart, and fast-forward a live sports game in the TV app and fixes a few bugs in Settings, Mail, and Safari

Adds the ability to pause, rewind, restart, and fast-forward a live sports game in the TV app and fixes a few bugs in Settings, Mail, and Safari macOS 12.5: Updates the TV app and includes a bug fix for Safari

Updates the TV app and includes a bug fix for Safari watchOS 8.7: “includes improvements, bug fixes, and important security updates”

“includes improvements, bug fixes, and important security updates” tvOS 15.6: “includes general performance and stability improvements”

Although these updates do not have several features, they do contain quite a few security updates. These updates patch vulnerabilities that seem to exist in nearly every operating system. Apple hasn’t indicated if any of the bugs have been exploited in the wild. However, since these updates contain a lot of bug fixes, it is strongly advised to install them on Apple devices at the earliest.

It is important to note that iOS 15.6, iPadOS 15.6, macOS 12.5, watchOS 8.7, and tvOS 15.6 won’t be available immediately because the rollout is gradual. Some users have reported receiving these minor updates.

Although the updates should arrive automatically, users can initiate the update process manually. iPhone and iPad users can head over to Settings > General > Software Update. Meanwhile, macOS 12.5 can be obtained by going to the Apple Menu > System Preferences > Software Update.

Apple TV and Watch should update automatically to the latest version of tvOS and watchOS, respectively, with no user intervention. However, Apple has offered detailed instructions for tvOS and watchOS for users who want to speed up the process.

Via: The Verge