Apple unveils 2025 Black Unity Collection inspired Sport Loop, watch face, and wallpapers

To celebrate Black History Month, Apple has launched a new 2025 Black Unity Collection. The collection includes a special-edition Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Loop band, a matching Unity Rhythm watch face, and unique wallpapers for iPhone and iPad. This year's collection is inspired by "the rhythm of humanity."

Speaking of the watch band, the Black Unity Sport Loop is designed with colors inspired by the Pan-African flag, which includes black, green, and red colors. The three colors are weaved, creating a shifting effect, revealing green on one side and red on the other, as the user moves their wrist. The yellow color in the middle enhances the watch band. The watch band is available for order from the official Apple website and Apple Store locations for $49.

Apple also announced that as a part of the launch, it is also supporting several global organizations whose "work focuses on elements of rhythm, creativity, and community." This includes "grants to the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music in New Orleans; Battersea Arts Centre in London; Music Forward Foundation in Los Angeles; Art Gallery of New South Wales in Sydney; and The National Museum of African American Music in Nashville, Tennessee."

Then there is the Unity Rhythm watch face that complements the Black Unity Sport Loop band. It has custom numbers formed by the threads of red, green, and yellow. The watch face reacts to movements, with strands of colors transforming into digits when raised. Apple has also integrated rhythmic chimes to mark the hour and half-hour. The watch face requires an Apple Watch Series 6 or later and will arrive via an upcoming software update.

There are also Unity Rhythm wallpapers for iPhone and iPad that display the word "Unity" in custom lettering. It changes its orientation when the device is locked and unlocked. The new wallpapers will be added to the iPhone and iPad with the upcoming software update, which should be iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3.

Source and images: Apple