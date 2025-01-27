DeepSeek outage and performance issues keep hitting hard as users flock from ChatGPT

Remember the ChatGPT mega-buzz when it was released to the public for the first time? A similar incident is happening now as the Chinese AI application DeepSeek is taking the internet by storm as users flock from the popular ChatGPT, and other similar apps, eager to try out the latest and greatest chap in the AI town.

Naturally, with such a high demand, the ability of a service to sustain itself is also tested. DeepSeek is no exception, and at the moment in that regard, it is failing miserably today.

Outages and performance issues are plaguing the platform at the moment and the company is busy at work restoring and fixing some of the problems.

The latest issue reported by the official DeepSeek service status website is related to performance slowdown and sluggishness of the platform for both webchat as well as API which is hardly surprising considering the amount of people trying the app out currently. DeepSays says it is investigating:

Other problems that stand resolved at the moment include those related to sign-up and sign-in issues and API service troubles:

You can bookmark this article or visit the official DeepSeek service status website to remain updated on the latest open issue.