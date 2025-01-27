PlayStation exclusive Rise of the Ronin to launch on PC soon with new features

A little over a year ago, Team Ninja delivered its latest action RPG, Rise of the Ronin, to Sony's PlayStation 5, continuing the partnership between the companies that had begun with Nioh. The title's exclusivity contract is soon coming to an end, though, with the studio now going on to announce a PC version.

The open-world experience takes place during the Bakumatsu period, letting players traverse the environment using a grappling hook, glider, and even on horseback. A range of melee weapons are available, too, alongside guns and bows, each coming with their own combat styles.

The custom character that players create comes across various choices during the campaign as well. These choices affect which side the protagonist will take during the story, even affecting the ending.

Here's how the studio describes the setting:

Japan, 1863. After three centuries of the Tokugawa Shogunate’s reign, the Black Ships of the West descend upon the nation's borders and the country falls into a state of turmoil. Amidst the chaos of war, disease, and political unrest, a nameless warrior forges their own path, holding the very fate of Japan in their hands.

Meanwhile, the Rise of the Ronin PC version touts some new and improved features compared to the console version:

8K resolution support

DirectX 12 Ultimate support

Ultra-wide and super ultra-wide monitor compatibility

120FPS support

Ray tracing support

3D audio support

Customizable keyboard and mouse controls

AMD Fidelity FX Super Resolution support

NVIDIA DLSS and Reflex support

UI menu with mouse clickability

Intel XeSS graphics technology support

Team Ninja's Rise of the Ronin launches on Steam on March 11 with a $49.99 price tag. Pre-orders are now open as well, which grants players early access to a special katana and an armor set from the campaign.