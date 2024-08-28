Apple's MagSafe wireless charger face a ban in China over new radio frequency rules

Apple's ecosystem and business practices have been scrutinized by regulators worldwide. After the iPhone maker was forced to make significant changes to App Store policies in the EU, its MagSafe wireless charger is now subject to China's new radio frequency laws, banning the accessory's sale in one of the company's biggest markets.

According to the South China Morning Post, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has updated its radio frequency management regulations, which bans certain types of wireless chargers. The ban will take effect from September 1.

As per the new regulations, only three frequency bands will be allowed in China: 100-148.5kHz, 6765-6795kHz, and 13553-13567kHz. The Chinese regulator also stated that the highest allowed power rating is 80W.

Apple's MagSafe wireless charger operates at 360kHz, which falls in the unauthorized frequency band range. However, Qi-based charging for Apple iPhones is still limited to 7.5W, operating at 127.7 kHz.

The Chinese regular says enacting these laws is to "avoid harmful interference of radio operations" and "maintain the order of airwaves." Once the new law takes effect, China bans local production or importation of wireless chargers that do not meet the requested obligations. Products sold before the deadline will not be impacted, though.

Apple is now at a crossroads. The first option is to cease selling MagSafe wireless chargers in China and put them out to pasture. However, given that a huge part of Apple accessories are already produced in China, Apple can also launch a modified version of MagSafe for local Chinese customers.

China is one of Apple's biggest markets and its key partner for supply chain management. Meanwhile, it's very naive to think Chinese customers would stop buying iPhones because they can't use MagSafe wireless chargers. Some local Chinese smartphone manufacturers like Xiaomi, Oppo, and Huawei already offer ultra-fast wireless charging at 50W. Other brands like Realme have also significantly raised the bar by offering 320W SuperSonic Charge tech.