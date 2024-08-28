The Midjourney AI image maker company now says it is "getting into hardware"

Midjourney is a popular generative AI art maker site that first launched in 2022 and has since become a leading force in the current AI content creation trend. Earlier this month, Midjourney announced that anyone can now access and use its AI image creation tools for free, with a number of limitations.

Today, Midjourney made another major and somewhat unexpected announcement. In a post on its X account, it revealed that the company is "officially getting into hardware." It also posted an email address for anyone who might want to join its new hardware team.

We're officially getting into hardware. If you're interested in joining the new team in San Francisco please email us at hardware@midjourney.com — Midjourney (@midjourney) August 28, 2024

The X account has since been replying to people's questions about the new hardware initiative. Most have been on the humorous side, but Midjourney did tell one person, "We aren't announcing anything specific yet, but we have multiple efforts in flight."

One other person responded to the post with a screenshot of what looks like a LinkedIn profile of an unnamed person who worked at Apple for a few years on its Vision Pro mixed reality headset team before joining Midjourney as its head of hardware in December 2023. The Midjourney X account replied to this post, writing simply, "good catch."

Last year, MidJourney hired an engineer from Apple Vision Pro to be "Head of Hardware"



love to see what MJ cooks https://t.co/A5laBR9Ukf pic.twitter.com/yciKxt0a6n — NIK (@ns123abc) August 28, 2024

The speculation about what Midjourney might be making in its hardware division and how it might be related to its generative AI image maker website has obviously started. Still, given that the company is just now looking to hire other team members, it is likely that we may not get an official product reveal for some time to come.