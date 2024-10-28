Official details confirm OnePlus 13 is going to be a beast of a phone

Recently, a leaked unboxing video of the soon-to-launch OnePlus 13 surfaced online, giving us a good look at the phone from all angles. We also caught a glimpse at the ColorOS 15 software on the device, which is all set to feature on the device set to debut on October 31 in China. Pre-orders are already live in China, with a global launch a few months after the OnePlus 13's China debut.

The brand has now officially shared key specifications of the OnePlus 13, and according to a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, the display on the device is going to be the best display ever in the brand's history. OnePlus confirmed that the OnePlus 13 is the first phone to feature a 2K OLED screen that meets TUV Rheinland's new Intelligent Eye Protection 4.0 standard.

Also, the OnePlus 13 packs a 2nd-gen "Oriental 2K display with 8T LTPO technology" from BOE. It was previously tipped that the phone will also come with a local refresh rate display, which will be first-of-a-kind. Now, the company has also shared that the "super Pro" panel on the OnePlus 13 is equipped with "Glove Touch" and "Rain Touch 2.0" technology that will help users use the device in cold and rain or any other challenging outdoor conditions.

OnePlus 13 is also confirmed to pack a 6000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. Compared to the OnePlus 12, the OnePlus 13 gains 600mAh more. As noted by OnePlus, the device will provide up to 11 hours of video playback and up to 7.1 hours of navigation on a single charge.

The upcoming flagship is also confirmed to support Wi-Fi 7, which is the same as the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Pixel 9 series, and could also bring improvements to NFC and antenna technologies. The fan-favorite "Alert Switch" is making a return, and the functionality remains the same. OnePlus 13 also features four mics with AI noise detection and reduction for clear audio.