AWS to use AI-produced materials to reduce carbon emissions

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has formed a partnership with a firm called Orbital Materials that uses AI to develop decarbonization technologies. Under the multi-year deal, the pair will develop technologies and materials for Amazon's data centers for carbon removal, chip cooling, and water utilization.

Artificial intelligence has drawn much criticism from critics over its intense energy and water usage but now the technology is working to make itself more efficient.

Explaining the benefits Orbital Materials is bringing to the table, Amazon writes:

"Developing new advanced materials has traditionally been a slow process of trial and error in the lab. Orbital replaces this with generative AI design, radically improving the speed and efficacy of materials discovery and new technology commercialization. Its first product is a carbon removal technology utilizing a proprietary active material. Since establishing its lab in the first quarter of 2024, Orbital has achieved a 10x improvement in its material’s performance through the use of its AI platform - an order of magnitude faster than traditional development and breaking new ground in carbon removal efficacy."

Aside from improving Amazon's infrastructure, Orbital Materials will put its Orb AI on SageMaker JumpStart and AWS Marketplace for AWS customers. Amazon said this is the first for-materials AI to run on the AWS platform. This will allow customers to work on advanced materials and technologies like batteries and semiconductors more efficiently and get results faster.

Another aspect of the collaboration is that Orbital Materials will pre-train and fine-tune its models on Amazon SageMaker HyperPod which provides distributed training at scale. It could also leverage AWS's Trainium custom silicon to improve cost performance for its Deep Learning workloads.

Source: Amazon