Anthropic's Claude AI models now available for US defense agencies

Anthropic's Claude models are already popular among technology companies. Now, Anthropic has partnered with Palantir to enable access to the Claude 3 and 3.5 family of models on AWS for U.S. intelligence and defense agencies.

This new partnership will allow U.S. intelligence and defense agencies to use Claude models within Palantir's AI Platform (AIP) without compromising the security, flexibility, and other benefits provided by AWS. With Palantir's AI Platform, agencies can deploy Claude using Amazon SageMaker and host it on Palantir's Impact Level 6 (IL6) accredited environment, supported by AWS. Only a limited number of companies have received the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) IL6 accreditation; Palantir and AWS are among them.

Kate Earle Jensen, Head of Sales and Partnerships at Anthropic, said the following regarding the partnership with Palantir:

"We're proud to be at the forefront of bringing responsible AI solutions to U.S. classified environments, enhancing analytical capabilities and operational efficiencies in vital government operations. Access to Claude 3 and Claude 3.5 within Palantir AIP on AWS will equip U.S. defense and intelligence organizations with powerful AI tools that can rapidly process and analyze vast amounts of complex data. This will dramatically improve intelligence analysis and enable officials in their decision-making processes, streamline resource-intensive tasks, and boost operational efficiency across departments."

With the availability of Claude, government agencies will be able to process large amounts of complex data rapidly, derive insights, and identify patterns and trends more effectively.

This partnership signifies a growing trend of AI adoption in government sectors, highlighting the potential of advanced language models to improve operational efficiency and national security. In September, Microsoft announced that the Azure OpenAI service had been approved as a service within the DoD Impact Level 4 (IL4) and Impact Level 5 (IL5) Provisional Authorization (PA) for Azure Government by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA).

Microsoft's Azure Government Secret is the first classified cloud service offering (CSO) that received the highest possible DoD Impact Level 6 (IL6) provisional authorization (PA) at the high confidentiality and high integrity (H-H-x) information categorization. Given Anthropic Claude's expansion for government customers, Microsoft may expand the availability of the Azure OpenAI service to Azure Government Secret customers in the coming months.