Apple may stick with titanium chassis for iPhone 17 Pro models

It's only been a few months since the launch of the iPhone 16 models, yet leaks about next year's lineup are already popping up frequently. Rumors suggest that Apple may replace the "Plus" model with the iPhone 17 Slim/Air. The device is expected to be slim, feature a single camera, and use an A19 chipset. However, Apple has been reported to be facing issues because of the slim profile of the iPhone 17 Slim.

A week ago, it was also reported that Apple could use aluminum frames on all iPhone 17 models, switching from titanium frames, which the company introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Now, a leaker known as Instant Digital, on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, disputes this claim.

The leaker's Weibo post (upon translation) reads:

17 Pro is still titanium, of course, why do you believe in aluminum? It's impossible to think about it. Looking back at the iPhone in recent years, Apple has been focusing on promoting the high-end frame materials of the Pro series as one of its selling points. From "surgical grade stainless steel" to "titanium", how can it be replaced by aluminum?

While the question Instant Digital raises looks valid, the credibility of the information remains unclear. So, we would advise you to take this piece of information with a huge grain of salt. Nest year's Pro models are expected to get some major design tweaks. It has been reported that the camera modules on the back of the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max could get even bigger and would feature aluminum components, occupying more space on the back.

The Pro and Pro Max models next year could also get a half-aluminum and half-glass design back. The bottom half of the back panel would likely remain glass to ensure wireless charging compatibility. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is also expected to feature a smaller Dynamic Island than current models.