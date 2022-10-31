Bad economic conditions knock tablet and Chromebook shipment figures

Worldwide tablet and Chromebook shipments have continued to take a hit in the third quarter, according to new data from IDC. The analyst found that tablet shipments slumped 8.8% year-over-year (YoY) to 38.6 million and that Chromebooks fell by 34.4% YoY to just 4.3 million units. The fall is being attributed to slowing consumer and education demand “in the face of economic uncertainties”.

Commenting on the findings, Anuroopa Nataraj, senior research analyst with IDC’s Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers, said:

“After massive growth in 2020 and 2021, a decline in the tablet market was expected in 2022. The market is now experiencing not only a slowdown in demand, but also some strong macro-economic headwinds. Even though most tablets (Android) and Chromebooks are lower cost, we're now seeing buyer concerns even at the low end. This is largely driven by these rising economic concerns. However, tablets have found many more use cases since the pandemic, from their role in the workspace to both in-person and remote learning, entertainment, and even digital transformations across various verticals.”

The top five tablet manufacturers and their respective performance is as follows (shipments in millions):

Company 3Q22 Unit Shipments 3Q22 Market Share 3Q21 Unit Shipments 3Q21 Market Share Year-Over-Year Growth 1. Apple 14.5 37.5% 14.7 34.6% -1.1% 2. Samsung 7.1 18.4% 7.4 17.5% -4.0% 3. Amazon.com 4.3 11.1% 4.7 11.1% -8.1% 4. Lenovo 2.7 7.0% 4.3 10.1% -36.6% 5. Huawei 2.4 6.2% 2.3 5.5% 2.0% Others 7.6 19.7% 9.0 21.2% -15.3% Total 38.6 100.0% 42.4 100.0% -8.8%

The top five Chromebook manufacturers and their respective performance is as follows (shipments in millions):

Company 3Q22 Shipments 3Q22 Market Share 3Q21 Shipments 3Q21 Market Share Year-Over-Year Growth 1. Acer Group 1.0 23.9% 1.4 20.6% -23.8% 2. Dell Technologies 0.9 21.6% 1.2 17.7% -19.9% 3. HP Inc. 0.8 18.5% 1.1 16.6% -26.8% 4. Lenovo 0.7 16.5% 1.6 24.0% -54.8% 5. Samsung 0.3 7.9% 0.5 8.3% -37.1% Others 0.5 11.6% 0.9 12.9% -41.4% Total 4.3 100.0% 6.6 100.0% -34.4%

The effects of interest rate rises from central banks tend to be lagging, so they are only just now starting to be felt for normal people. It’ll be surprising if analysts like IDC report good numbers for products like Chromebooks and tablets in the next few quarters, as people’s budgets remain squeezed.

Source: IDC