Ara: History Untold's new Encarta dev diary is all about the Roman Empire and Julius Caesar

Ara: History Untold is the upcoming PC historical grand strategy game from developer Oxide Games and publisher Microsoft via its Xbox Game Studios banner. With less than three weeks before the game's release, Oxide continues its Encarta dev diary series, which mixes real history with how historical figures can be used by players in the game.

In the latest Encarta post on YouTube, Victoria “Tory” Setian, Design Director at Xbox, and Grace Rojas, Narrative Designer and Historian at Oxide Games, offer info on how players can use one of the most famous historical leaders of all time: Julius Caesar, perhaps the most well-known ruler of the ancient Roman Empire.

In Ara: History Untold, Caesar and the Roman Empire may be the ones that players will want to use if they are interested in expanding their nation via warfare. Caesar's leadership trait is called Triumphant Legions. When used, it gives your nation's military major strength boosts. If your forces are successful in battle, your nation's capital has extra happiness and prosperity for a certain amount of time.

Players who pick Caesar and the Roman Empire are advised not to engage in protracted wars and campaigns. Rather, they are suggested to use the military for short amounts of time to claim territory and capture cities.

Other leadership traits that Caesar can give players include Stately, which can also improve the happiness and prosperity in your nation's cities when you are not fighting in a war. There's also the Disciplined trait, which can help with relations with other countries and also let you pick which enemies you want to deal with.

Ara: History Untold is still set for release exclusively for the PC on September 24. You can pre-order the game now on Steam, with three versions (Standard, Deluxe, and Premium) available to purchase. It will also be a Day One release for Microsoft's PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.