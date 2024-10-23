Blizzard announces Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct, teases multiple surprises

BlizzCon may be skipping a year, or more, but with Warcraft turning 30 soon, Blizzard is planning a celebration event. The first ever Warcraft Direct stream is kicking off on November 13, promising a look back at the greatest hits from the franchise, many of which are still alive and kicking, while also having plenty of surprises for fans looking forward to the future of the company's projects.

Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct presentation will kick off at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm UK, with it being viewable across Blizzard's YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok portals. During the show, the company has something planned for fans of almost every Warcraft series it has:

"It’s a big year for the Warcraft universe and whether you’re a Hearthstone fan, you’ve joined the chaos in Warcraft Rumble, ventured into the world of Azeroth for the first time in Warcraft: Orcs and Humans, or you’re a World of Warcraft player, there’s something for everyone in our Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct stream."

Following the Direct, a "World of Warcraft: 20 Years of Music" concert broadcast celebrating the music of the series over the decades will also be streamed:

Produced by Helvepic and filmed live in Switzerland the concert was performed by the 21st Century Orchestra and three choirs—Tale of Fantasy, Ardito, and the Madrijazz Gospel, this sweeping 190 performer ensemble will take you on a musical adventure through time and emotion.

Blizzard is teasing multiple surprises to happen during the show too, but doesn't really give any more pointers, only adding that "you won’t want to miss a moment." Fan speculations on what these surprises are already building, with some even thinking that new game announcements may be in the cards.

The company has already announced three major expansions to continue World of Warcraft storyline, with development being led by Chris Metzen. The first in The Worldsoul Saga trilogy of expansions, The War Within, landed in August of this year.