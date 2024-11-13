Blizzard launches Warcraft 3: Reforged 2.0, "when something is broken, you fix it"

Fans did not have a very pleasent reaction to the Warcraft III: Reforged edition when Blizzard released it almost five years ago. The remake famously arrived with missing features that were announced for the game like remastered cutscenes and new voice overs, while massive performance issues and bugs were also plaguing it. Today, during the Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct presentation, Blizzard unveiled the rumored 2.0 update for the title.

"When something is broken, you fix it. When something is wrong, you make it right. And if things aren’t good enough, you make them better," says Warcraft RTS team senior manager Brad Chan during the broadcast.

The update brings overhauled lighting effects, environments, and a fresh UI to Warcraft 3: Reforged. As for in-game assets, Blizzard has improved the resolution of the classic Warcraft III models and levels to HD quality. This means anyone who dislikes the look of the Reforged assets can now appreciate the classic assets in much higher resolution than before.

A brand-new graphics options menu to switch between the available assets has been added too, letting fans individually customize their game's look. If players want to keep the original visual style of the heroes but update the environments and buildings to be from Reforged, while also keeping the icons classic, all of this is now possible.

"There are also new quality-of-life improvements such as in-game hotkey customization, updated ladder, and much much more," adds Blizzard.

The Warcraft 3: Reforged 2.0 update is out now for all owners. Blizzard also announced remasters for Warcraft I and Warcraft II today, going on to surprise release them both during the anniversary broadcast, read about them here.