Bungie awarded $4.4 million in its lawsuit victory against Destiny cheat seller

Bungie, the original developer of the Halo game series, has been supporting its Destiny series of first person shooter for a while now. However, there are groups and web sites that sell cheats and software designed to help online players in multiplayer matches. This week, it was revealed that Bungie has emerged victorious in a lawsuit against one of these cheat sites.

TorrentFreak reports that Bungie was recently awarded $4,396,222 in a lawsuit it filed in 2021 against cheat selling site AimJunkies. The money, which was awarded in arbitration, was split up with about $3.6 million given in damages, and the rest in legal fees.

Judge Ronald Cox stated that AimJunkies had violated the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA). He ruled that the site used tools to reverse engineer Bungie's Destiny 2 code to create cheats for the game. They also attempted to profit from their work by selling these cheats to others.

Bungie, which is about to release its next major Destiny 2 expansion, Lightfall, on February 28, is going after other cheat groups as well. Eurogamer reports that the developer filed a $6.7 million lawsuit against LaviCheats, and TheGamePost reports there's another lawsuit from Bungie against VeteranCheats.com for over $12 million.

Source: TorrentFreak