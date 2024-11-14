ChatGPT desktop app for Windows is now available to all users

In October, OpenAI announced the availability of an early version of the ChatGPT desktop app for Windows PCs. The new ChatGPT Windows app was initially available only to ChatGPT Plus, Team, Enterprise, and Edu users. Today, OpenAI announced that the new ChatGPT app for Windows is now available for all users.

Since its launch, OpenAI has delivered several improvements to the ChatGPT app on Windows. A recent update allows users to take a photo with their PC or laptop's webcam and attach it directly to their conversation with ChatGPT. The update also allows users to adjust text scaling using the Ctrl + or Ctrl - keyboard shortcuts. Additionally, ChatGPT has added a setting to customize the shortcut for opening the companion window and a new button in Settings to check for updates.

The ChatGPT desktop app for Windows is now available for all users 🖥️



Get faster access to ChatGPT with the Alt + Space shortcut, and use Advanced Voice Mode to chat with your computer and get hands-free answers while you work.https://t.co/UzTM7ZGRpt pic.twitter.com/hQ2kyUELpI — OpenAI (@OpenAI) November 14, 2024

Earlier this month, OpenAI released an update for the ChatGPT app for Windows to support Advanced Voice Mode, allowing users to have more natural, real-time conversations and the ability to search chat history.

Along with the expanded ChatGPT app availability on Windows, OpenAI also announced that the ChatGPT desktop app for macOS can now work with apps on your desktop. When the required permissions are given, this feature can understand, read from, and write to common development tools like VS Code, Xcode, Terminal, and iTerm2. OpenAI is planning to add support for more apps in the future.

For now, this new capability on macOS is available only to ChatGPT Plus and Team users. OpenAI is planning to bring this feature to ChatGPT Enterprise and Edu users in the coming weeks.

With these updates and wider availability, OpenAI continues to improve the availability and functionality of the ChatGPT desktop app, making it a more powerful tool for a broader audience.