Microsoft to unify its video offerings under Clipchamp brand

Microsoft has two different video offerings for Microsoft 365 users: Clipchamp, the web-based video editing software, and Stream, an enterprise video experience. While the products are completely different, Microsoft felt that the separate user experiences could create friction for end users. So, Microsoft is now unifying its video offerings under the Clipchamp brand to create a streamlined video experience.

The videos created using Clipchamp will continue to be stored in SharePoint, Teams, and OneDrive. Also, users will not lose any of the features that are already available on Clipchamp and Stream.

Microsoft will be delivering the following improvements to the video experience as part of the changes:

A unified Clipchamp and Stream start page that serves as a single video destination for creation, consumption, and discovery. This new start page will be rolling out in December.

Improvements to video playback capabilities, including the ability to share a clip from within a video. Opening the shared link will play only the specified clip, and viewers can also pop out to view the full video if required. This feature will be generally available in March 2025.

Microsoft Stream's capture experience in camera and screen recording utility offers easier mode and effect selections. This experience will soon be available in the camera within the Clipchamp editor. Also, once the content is recorded, users will be able to easily switch to the Clipchamp editor to edit their video. This experience will be coming in January 2025.

The new unified capture and editing experience will also be available in Outlook and Teams channels.

Microsoft 365 administrators can create brand kits that are available to all Clipchamp users in the organization.

Microsoft Clipchamp Enterprise users can now create their templates and then add them to their brand kit to share as a new asset across their organization. The template creation feature will be available in January 2025.

Microsoft Clipchamp will soon support transcript-based editing, which will allow users to easily remove unwanted sections within a video by editing the transcript. Once the text is removed from the transcript, the corresponding video section will be removed. The transcript-based video editing feature will be available by March 2025.

Using Clipchamp's summarize video feature, users can easily get video summaries within Outlook and PowerPoint.

In the coming weeks, the Stream brand will soon begin to change to Clipchamp branding. Microsoft is planning to complete all the changes related to this rebranding and unification in the next quarter. This move by Microsoft will simplify video management for Microsoft 365 users and provide a more seamless experience.