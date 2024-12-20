ChatGPT macOS app updated letting you work with apps via Advanced Voice Mode

OpenAI has released a new update for its macOS app that lets you work with your apps using Advanced Voice Mode - essentially giving you a voice-powered computing experience. Giving a few examples of how it can be used, OpenAI said it's great for debugging in terminals, thinking through documents, and getting feedback on speaker notes.

Another new feature in this update is the ability to search through your conversations using keywords and phrases by clicking the search bar. Searching is available across platforms and it's immensely useful for finding nuggets of information that ChatGPT has outputted but has been buried by other responses. The bolstering of search in the Mac app should make searching even more efficient.

Aside from working in the terminal with the Advanced Voice Mode, this update also allows the ChatGPT app to work with more note and text editor apps including:

Apple Notes

Notion

TextEdit

Quip

Xcode

VS Code (including Code, Code Insiders, VSCodium, Cursor, Windsurf)

Jetbrains (including Android Studio, IntelliJ, PyCharm, WebStorm, PHPStorm, CLion, Rider, RubyMine, AppCode, GoLand, DataGrip)

Terminal

iTerm

Warp

Prompt

Finally, the latest update brings several other fixes and improvements, they are as follows:

Added native support for customizing the layout of the window toolbar.

Added a sticky copy button for code blocks.

Fixed a bug causing ChatGPT to erroneously receive keyboard shortcuts after being opened from the menu bar.

Fixed an issue where items would appear overlapped in fullscreen mode.

Fixed an issue where buttons in the conversation view were not clickable, and text was not selectable.

Added back the keyboard shortcut for toggling the sidebar.

To get started using using the ChatGPT app for macOS, you can download it from the ChatGPT website's download page.