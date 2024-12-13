Naughty Dog's next game is Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, a brand-new sci-fi IP

Following its work with The Last of Us, Uncharted, and a host of classic titles prior to that, Naughty Dog is moving on to a brand-new IP for its next project. Unveiled on stage at The Game Awards 2024 show today as its last surprise, the developer showed off a trailer for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, catch it above.

The trailer itself, with its odd product placement shots, doesn't make much sense, but thankfully, Naughty Dog had a blog post ready to go on PlayStation.com. The story has a certain Jordan A. Mun as the protagonist. A bounty hunter that is stranded on a planet that seemingly traps anyone who lands on it.

Here's how Naughty Dog studio head Neil Druckmann studio described the setting:

Intergalactic stars our newest protagonist, Jordan A. Mun, a dangerous bounty hunter who ends up stranded on Sempiria – a distant planet whose communication with the outside universe went dark hundreds of years ago. In fact, anyone who’s flown to it hoping to unravel its mysterious past was never heard from again. Jordan will have to use all her skills and wits if she hopes to be the first person in over 600 years to leave its orbit.

Anything more about the story and gameplay will not be shared by the Naughty Dog anytime soon, but it says the game will live up to the studio's "tradition of creating an emotional, character-driven epic journey."

Gameplay systems are a major focus in the game too, with the developer saying that Intergalactic will feature "deepest gameplay in Naughty Dog’s history, taking our learnings from our previous franchises and pushing them beyond anything we’ve ever done before."

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross will be scoring the game's soundtrack, while Tati Gabrielle will be playing the protagonist alongside a "stellar cast."

Naughty Dog did not share a release window for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet today, so this might even be a PlayStation 6 game. Expect to wait some time before more information about this sci-fi entry comes out of the studio.